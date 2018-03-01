Lion Scope Casts Ghanaian Actress Eva Adonoo In Lead Role

Lion Scope production has picked Ghanaian actress Eva Adonoo to play the main character in an upcoming film,Diaboress, following criticisms against Ghanaian movie makers of using same faces.

Disboress is the adaptation of the 90s most popular movie "Diabolo" which is to deter people from indulging in prostitution and cheating in relationships.

The actress having completed her Master’s program at the Northampton University, UK (Masters in Business Administration) indicated ,that "Diaboress" is a female goddess who came to earth to deal with men who chase anything in skirt.

"It was fun playing this particular role, in view of the fact that I was in charge of manipulating the men instead of it being the other way round, what happens at the end of each victim’s story after diaboress flavored touch remains suspense for viewers to watch and see" Eva said in an interview.

Eva, known for her delicate looks, precision and accuracy with her script in previous roles in ‘Casper’s Energy’, is well-known as an actress and model in China.

Some of her recent works aside Diaboress are Red Rose, My city dairy by W.K production, Grey Dust by Pluto pictures, where she played a supporting role. Others are 'Any other day' by Sitcom Nefliz films,'The Polymaths' by Bot Studioz, 'How it hurts' JuicyBiz entertainment and 'love language' by V.nation pictures.

She also played a role in OneHaus Factory production's 'Hello December', a short film on YouTube and 'Altar of Grace', a TV series from Juicy biz entertainment.

When asked where she want to find herself as an actress in the coming years, the actress responded; "first of all I’d want my movies to have positive impact on viewers, lessons are to be learnt from every movie I feature in. So by the end of this year what I’d want most is to see me grow more in the movie industry, as my job gives me the opportunity to reach out to people about important causes that deserve attention and aid, I’ll continue to develop my voice as an actress to reach out to the world".