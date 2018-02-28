Citi FM Returns With Bigger 2018 Heritage Month

Ghana's topmost English-speaking radio station, Citi FM has put together an awesome package for this year's Heritage Month.

The station, for the past 10 years has been employing various initiatives that seek to promote the Ghanaian heritage and culture through the Heritage Month, which is observed in March every year.

Over the years the Heritage Month has lined up various activities and experiences that tell and relive history, heritage and culture of Ghana to Ghanaians home and abroad, exparte, tourists, among others.

As part of these experiences, there is a special daily On Air Series (Features and interviews), road trip dubbed Heritage Caravan, Mogo (Music Of Ghanaian Origin), Radio Drama Series and other amazing treats.

This year's Heritage Month has new addition – the 'Kaleidoscope,' which features internationally-acclaimed pianist Isaac Aryee.

There shall also be the annual road trip, Heritage Caravan, Wulome Soiree, Mogo (Music Of Ghanaian Origin), and other Collaborations.

The on-air series

The On-Air series over the years has sought to have educative and revealing interviews, features, and documentaries on the selected topics on our one of our flagship program, Citi Breakfast Show. Resource persons, mostly statesmen, anthropologists, older folks, among others, will share and discuss these topics. There are also features on some of our heritage sites across the country.

Kaleidoscope

This will be a special music night, which will showcase our neo-traditional music. 'Kaleidoscope' will also have a dance session which will feature Ghanaian music from the late 1960s, 1970s, 1980s selected from a collection of genre. The late 1960s and 1970s are considered by knowledgeable Ghanaian music lovers as The Golden Age of Ghanaian Music.

Master keyboardist Isaac Aryee

Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan which begun two years ago is a special road trip of the country within seven days. This captivating experience takes patrons to peculiar heritage and tourist sites across the country.

Over the years patrons has been taken to the Stilt Village in the Western Region, Nzulenzu, the Adaklu Mountain in the Volta region, The Military Museum and the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region, the Boabeng-Fiema Monkey Sanctuary in the Brong Ahafo Region, The Gamashie, Jamestown in Accra, The Cape Coast and Elmina Castles in the Central Region. The Caravan has also been to the Mole National Park and the Salaga Slave Market in the Northern Region.

This year the HERITAGE CARAVAN starts on 4th March, 2018 and ends on 10th March, 2018.

The tour will begin from Accra, to Volta, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West – and back to the Northern Region.

It will move from the Northern part of Ghana down south through the Brong Ahafo, Central and Western Regions and back to Accra all in 7 days.

As part of the Heritage Month, Citi FM will collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to roll out some major events which include, Bazaar Extravaganza, GHANGERIA and Harvest Praise 2018.-citifmonline.com