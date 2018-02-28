Music Video: Bigail - Push

Bigail Music label frontrunner, Abigail Boatemaa aka Bigail has finally dropped the official music video for her highly anticipated single, titled “Push”.

The song is a slow-tempo Afrobeats jam produced by Cash Two..

According to the sassy skyrocketing vocalist, the sweet ballad talks about men getting educated by women on sexual performance.

“Basically, it talks about a lady who is teaching her partner whose sexual performance is below par,” she said.

The classic music video shot in Accra and directed by one of Ghana’s most sought-after videographers, King Culture.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your candid views below.

YouTube:

