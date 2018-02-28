Police Probe Ebony's Viral Mortuary Video

The police have commenced investigations into a viral video showing the bodies of the late singer Ebony and her friend Franky Kuri in a mortuary.

A mortuary attendant can be seen in the video touching and examining the badly injured bodies of the two showing bruises and for Ebony a deep cut in the head.

The location of the mortuary is unknown as well as the identity of the attendant.

It appeared there were more than two persons involved in the insensitive act as another assistant was seen using a mobile device to film the incident.

The viral video has left the public shocked with many condemning the recording.

Chief Superintendent Herbert Gustave Yankson, Director in charge of the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service speaking in an interview with Hitz News, has revealed that they have begun investigations into the issue.

“It is a crime. Section 281 of the Criminal Offenses Act talks about offences related to obscenity and so far as you are showing the nude pictures of somebody, it is related to obscenity and it’s a crime and there is the need for us to take action…,” he explained.

Chief Supt Yankson disclosed that he has “been instructed to commence investigations into it and bring those perpetrators to book.”

“The law particularly says that even if you have in your possession, distributing it, those circulating it; that circulation, it is also an offence and they could be brought to book,” he warned.

The police cautioned people circulating the video that they will also be arrested and prosecuted.

Father of Ebony has also disclosed the intention to take legal action against the un-named hospital where the morgue attendant took a video of his daughter's corpse.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who sounded troubled by the development, noted that even though he hasn’t seen the video, he will sue all persons involved in recording Ebony’s body at the morgue.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was killed in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway after visiting her mother on February 8. Her childhood friend and assistant, Franky Kuri, and their bodyguard also did not survive the crash.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com