Ebony’s Friend Franky To Be Buried On March 3

Franklina Maame Yaa Tebua Nkansah, known also as Franky Kuri, who died together with dancehall artiste Ebony in a gruesome motor accident, will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Her burial service will be held at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kwashieman at 8:00 am. The prescribed attire for her funeral is black and white.

Franky Kuri together with Ebony and two others were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497-16, travelling from Sunyani to Kumasi when a head-on collision with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi occurred.

The driver of the vehicle escaped death, however, the other occupants – a military officer identified as Francis Atsu Vondee, Ebony and Franky Kuri -died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed to the hospital.