modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
12 hours ago | Music News

DJ Voyst Drops ‘Vanessa’ Ft FlexB

Naija Bambam
DJ Voyst Drops ‘Vanessa’ Ft FlexB

After spending prominent time as a mobile DJ and then moved on to the radio world, DJ Voyst (The Sound Surgeon) of Brila FM is set to start up a new journey as an artiste DJ.

He teams up with Flex B(umbele crooner) to produce this banger titled VANESSA. where they reminisced on how beautiful and sophisticated Vanessa appears to be with some elements of shaku shaku.

Ladies and Gentlemen this tune is definitely a vibe. listen and enjoy.

DIRECT DL:http://9jabambam.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Dj_Voyst_-_Vanessa_ft_FlexB_9jabambam.com.mp3

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line