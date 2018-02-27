Many radio stations have been rotating and people have been vibing to
FloEazy Drops Video For ‘Halima’
Many radio stations have been rotating and people have been vibing to "Halima" by the Nigerian singer FloEazy.
Boiling Records is proud to present the official video of this YungTrill produced classic.
Director Louis brings his directing skills to the track by capturing great visuals shot on a beach front.
DOWNLOAD FROM iTUNES
https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/halima-single/id1281948157
LISTEN ON SOUNDCLOUD
WATCH ON YOUTUBE