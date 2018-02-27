modernghana logo

12 hours ago

FloEazy Drops Video For ‘Halima’

Many radio stations have been rotating and people have been vibing to "Halima" by the Nigerian singer FloEazy.

Boiling Records is proud to present the official video of this YungTrill produced classic.

Director Louis brings his directing skills to the track by capturing great visuals shot on a beach front.

