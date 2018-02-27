Noble Nketsiah Out With New Single ‘Meto’

Noble Nketsiah has released a new single titled 'Meto' (I will Sing) featuring Morris Babyface and Lemaine (formerly of G-Life rap group).

'Meto' is an inspirational song which admonishes Christians and non-Christians to praise God always and be thankful to Him at all times.

This is the first official single released this year ahead of his upcoming sixth album launch which will be officially launched on May 26 this year in Accra.

According to his management, Noble Nketsiah is expected to release additional two more singles and the video for 'Meto' by the close of April.

His management is hopeful that the sixth album will touch the hearts of many Ghanaians, especially Christians, when released.

Noble Nketsiah is also working behind closed doors to re-launch his 'Kids Off The Streets' charity project to support some needy institutions in the country.

The talented gospel artiste, who is credited with a number of hit songs, has headlined many key Christian concerts in Europe.