MTN Rolls Out Music Festival

MTN Ghana has launched a series of mega music events dubbed 'MTN Music Festival' to celebrate and express the cultural heritage of the Ghanaian through music, dance and poetry.

The MTN Music Festival is organised in partnership with Slip Entertainment, and it has already generated excitement amongst industry analysts.

The events will be held as a prelude to key national holidays, including the Independence Day, May Day and Farmers' Day celebrations.

The first event dubbed the 'Independence Edition' will take place on Monday, March 5, 2018 at the National Theatre with performances from music legend such as Kojo Antwi, Amandzeba, MzVee, among others.

This will be followed by the 'Workers' Day' edition which will be held on Monday, April 30, 2018 to usher in the May Day celebration.

A third exciting event will be held on Saturday on Farmers' Day on December 1, 2018.

Speaking about the MTN Music Festival, the Acting Chief Marketing Officer of MTN, Noel Kojo Ganson, said, “The MTN Music Festival is a continuous demonstration of how we continue to brighten the lives of our subscribers and Ghanaians as a whole and how we find new ways of expressing our love for Ghanaian music. The festival will also generate local digital content and preserve the cultural heritage of our country.”

“More importantly, we want people to experience what it means to have a digitally connected lifestyle. In that regard, tickets to the concerts will be made available for purchase via MTN Mobile Money while VIP guests will receive digital e-card invitations. The songs and videos by the music stars will be available for download on our MTN

Play platform and on the Caller Ring Back Tone (CRBT) service. “Through these digital interventions, we hope to preserve the works of

our stars and generate revenue for them,” he added.

The MTN Music Festival follows other initiatives undertaken by MTN to support the growth of the entertainment and creative arts industry in Ghana. Other creations by MTN include the MTN Hitmaker and MTN Regional Festivals.- Daily Guide