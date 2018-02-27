Top Comedians To Star In The Stage Play; “THE INSPECTION”

You have seen them individually and even as sub groups thrill you to laugh to the core. But hold on; have you had a feel of all these comic actors in a single dramatic element on the stage?

SuperFam Network, a production agency comprising of experienced Theatre practitioners, is set to bounce at patrons a volley of great comedic play entitled “The Inspection” and assuredly, the response would be a positive bounce back of uncontrollable belly ache laughter.

Mrs. C. S. Acheampong penned The Inspection; a play set in present day – high school boarding house which has comic actors; Clemento Suarez, Foster Romanus, the sensational comedy duo The Two Idiots (Dr. So & Jeneral Ntatia) and Ntimination; the cantankerous lawyer from the Kejetia&Makola fame and acting as students. They bring to bear the hustle and bustle they have to go through in order to appear flawless during an inspection spree/competition in school.

Other prolific stage actors; Komla Mensa Ahlija, Daniel Delong and Ben Shaka are all in full throttle to bring this story to life.

The play, set to happen at the National theatre on Saturday 28th April, 2018 with rates yet to be communicated is a rib cracker.

This play is somewhat considered history to be made, as this would mark the first time all of these great comic acts, after having made names for themselves individually are coming together to ‘blow’ up minds with their ‘job’.

The leading acts, Suarez, Romanus, Two Idiots (Dr. So and Jeneral Ntatia) and Ntimination have all fed audiences with delicious performances that have given both audience and critics belly full satisfaction. And needless to say, following the commercial and critical acclaim, patrons are requesting for more on the comedy menu.

Hence SuperFam Network says, the pot that boils belly ache humour is simmering, so, patrons should rush into the National Theatre on the 28th April and have their hunger that is embodied in stress meet absolute satisfaction with even leftover of lingering taste of humour to go back home with.