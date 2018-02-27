Large Numbers Troop Silverbird Cinema For Black Panther

One-week running, large numbers of cinema goers have been queuing to watch 'Black Panther' at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

The 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name is currently being described as an international success.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the 18th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, and stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

In 'Black Panther', T’Challa returns home as king of Wakanda but finds his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary, in a conflict with global consequences.

In its second week, 'Black Panther' demonstrated an astounding hold on audiences in the United States and Canada, collecting about $108 million and pushing its global total after only 12 days of release to roughly $704 million, according to ComSore.

According to the New York Times, “If it keeps this up, 'Black Panther' could be the newest member of moviedom’s $ 1 billion club.”

In Ghana, people are paying to see the film more than once.

It's causing huge vehicular traffic at the Accra Mall as more people keep 'trooping' in to watch. It was shown more than 10 times each day over the weekend, yet they were long queues of people when NEWS-ONE went to the cinemas to observe.