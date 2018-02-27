Bulldog Clears Air On Stonebwoy Quitting Zylofon Rumours

Head of Artiste and Repertoire at Zylofon Media, Bull Dog has denied rumours, Dancehall Act Stonebwoy has plans of leaving Zylofon Media.

Rumours are rife of the dancehall act leaving his record label barely a year after he was signed.

The BET Award Winner is rumoured to be displeased at the signing of his arch-rival, Shatta Wale, on the same record label.

It has also been alleged that Zylofon Media was not happy with the level of apathy the musician has shown towards hyping the brand.

Bull Dog

However, Bull Dog stated emphatically “I’ve seen the stories myself but there is no truth to it”.

He added “I hire and also look after these artistes. If there’s anything termination, I would know about it. But as I speak there is nothing on my desk like that.”

Following the signing of the ‘freedom’ hitmaker, Shatta Wale, many were worried that the move would either generate tension between and Stonebwoy or kill the seeming beef between the two.

At his signing, few weeks ago, Shatta Wale fueled the rivalry fire when he said: “Right now, you hear say people dey think; ‘so what you go do Stonebwoy?’. You see Stonebwoy, for here [Zylofon] he be my brother [but] for town he be my enemy,” which generated loud cheers from the fans.

Watch: Dancehall artiste signs three-year contract with Entertainment Company

Stonebwoy on the ‘You sey wetin’ on Hitz FM, last week, was asked by Prince Tsegah what he felt about the new addition to the Zylofon Media. He responded: “I don’t know anything about that”, suggesting the Bhim Nation leader had unresolved issues he was not willing to discuss.

However, Bull Dog, who is a former manager of Shatta Wale, insists there is absolute calm in the camp of the budding media house.

“I know for a fact that we don’t have issues with him [Stonebwoy], everything is running smoothly…we met as a team on Thursday,[without Stonebwoy, who is out of the country] it’s healthy, we’re all moving on,” he stated.-Myjoyonline.com