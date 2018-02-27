Nigerian Gospel Singer St. Chika To Perform Coast2Coast Live

Described by the Nation Newspaper as a "Fast-rising gospel sensation", the 27 year old gospel singer who bagged four nominations at the Exousia Gospel Music Awards in less than three months on the gospel scene.

With his hit single ‘Higher’, St. Chika will be performing at the Largest Artist Showcase in the World; Coast2Coast Live holding in New York, USA.

Born to American parents, St. Chika is most known for hits like Higher, My Mrs. Me, Paid It All, Jesus Only You (JOY) amongst others.

The gospel singer will be at New York on the 3rd of March to perform at the Coast 2 Coast LIVE.

St. Chika has been featured on one of the most leading newspapers in Nigeria for his hit single Higher, which went viral on virtually every music blog in Nigeria.

The Young gospel singer has since then enjoyed a lot of airplay on both local and international radio stations.