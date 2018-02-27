Ex President Kuffour's Son, Edward Kufour, Explains Why He Chose Acting Over Politics

Edward Kuffour, son of the former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kuffour , has explained why he decided to pursue a career in acting, rather than follow in the steps of his father to become a politician.

Mr. Kuffour, who made an appearance on the hit satirical show, After Hours with Mikki Osei Berko on TV3 also revealed that, in addition to being an actor and a businessman, he is also a farmer and a pastor.

Having made his debut theatre performance in 1986, Kuffour bemoaned the seriousness attached to the acting profession in Ghana.

“We do not quite understand the importance of investment in the Ghana film industry,” Kuffour stated.

He however explained that given the opportunity, he would like to contribute meaningfully to policy making that will help the film industry in Ghana.

“Well policy making is one part of what I believe. We tend to just sit and complain a lot. If you have the capacity or the opportunity and sit back and complain then you are not part of the solution you are part of the problem. So if the opportunity comes up, and it is not just being in a certain position, It is just doing whatever you can in your little area to make a change in the right direction,” he explained

Check out the full interview here:

