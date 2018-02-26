Rootikal Swagger features Sherifa Gunu & Zendimah on ‘No More Fara’

After a few single releases this year, it is apparent that singer, Rootikal Swagger has been able to reach the height of his music expectations because of the good response from his fans and the people of Ghana.

Rootikal Swagger, is a prospective Ghanaian reggae/dancehall and afro-pop artist, signed unto 3Tymz Vibration Recordz releases another banger of the year, the song titled 'No More Fara', the 'Fara' is a Dagbani language been spoken by the Dagombas and it literally means 'Poverty'.

He’s breaking through with this song, which he features award-winning songstress, Sherifa Gunu, who sang her part in Dagomba and a new beautiful afropop/dancehall diva, Zendimah, who sang hers in Frafra, and also produced by Ibee On De Beat, is expected to be a street Anthem.

This song is set to hit Ghana, Africa and rest of the continents all over the world, because of it good lyrical content, great instrumentation and rhythms are right to suit every listener.

The ‘Jah Nuh Lie’ singer, urged his numerous fans to keep supporting and expect more tune from his camp.

HashTag #NoMoreFara #NoMorePoverty #SayNoToPoverty #RootikalSwagger