Playbak Magazine Discloses 3rd Edition Cover Art/artist

Playbak Magazine currently is the number one (1) leading pictorial magazine with a global influence; and specifically, meshing entertainment and business together to shed light on activities in our African community and show business. The magazine has been in existence for five (5) years now, with two (2) successful editions and launching. The Playbak Team presently will be disclosing the 3rd Edition, along-side the industry personality who has worked diligently to be gracing this edition’s cover. He’s been very consistent, current Most Influential Artist on social media via his following and fan interaction, People’s Celebrity Awards “Ultimate Winner,” & Male Artist of the year 2017. This person is rightly in the person of Charles Nii Armah-Mensah Jr, known in showbiz as ShattaWale. Shatta has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian dancehall genre, and since his massive comeback in the industry, he has generated an enormous fanbase and highly impacted the industry, among other boundaries. He is currently the major signee at Zylofon Media and highly potential will be in the running for the 2017 VGMA Artist of the Year category.

Per our goal to support and impel our African entertainment personalities, Playbak Magazine is genuinely grateful for the support and amicable relationship with our personalities. From the team, we’re urging each and every one to be in anticipation for this edition- as we have much remarkable stories and reviews to tell. Concurrently, this 3rd Edition will be relaunched in New York, USA and re-introduced in Ghana in April 2018. This edition is sponsored by Ghana Entertainment Awards- USA, African Entertainment Awards- USA (AEAUSA,) NEA Awards, 4Syte TV and OYE Food Products.

Jeffrey Ohene Darko

Playbak Magazine PR TEAM