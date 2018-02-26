Rapper Dr_Drilla releases "Emerge" mixtape

Ghanaian rapper Dr_Drilla has fulfilled his promise by releasing his highly anticipated 2nd mixtape album titled "Emerge".

The Emerge mixtape, which according to Dr Drilla, is to gain the necessary recognition to exhibit his creativity, inspire the depressed and those wanting to give up that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The 10-track mixtape (9 songs, 1 skit) was released on Sunday February 25, on popular online portal, soundcloud.

Listen to the full tape below:

