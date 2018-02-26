I've Been 'Tempted' By Women, Alcohol - Gospel Musician Confesses

Renowned gospel star Nana Yaw Asare has disclosed that he has been tempted by women and has taken alcohol twice in his life.

Commenting on the controversies and pitfalls in the industry which some of his colleagues are entangled in, he likened the situation to the story of Jesus and his 12 disciples.

He told Joy News' MzGee “Fie bia Mensah wo mu” to wit there's always a recalcitrant child in every home.

“It doesn't mean that we are all doing gospel songs so all of us are going to be good by all means. Some of them are going to be bad nuts,” Nana Yaw added.

Asked if these 'bad nuts' were also called by God, the 'Odomankoma' singer answered in the affirmative. He said, “they were called but you have to control yourself”.

“If you don't control yourself, you will do all sort of things meanwhile God has called you.”

Nana Yaw who was vibrant in the late 90s and earlier 2000's revealed he has had his share of temptation with women and alcohol.

“I have drunk [alcohol] only twice ever since I was born; once since I became a musician. My friends were drinking and the moment I drank, I was shy. I haven't smoked before”.

Nana Yaw Asare is set to release an album titled 'Zoe' later in March this year.

Watch the video:



-|Myjoyonline.com