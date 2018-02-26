Shatta Wale Fears 'Attack' But Quick To 'Attack' Others - Mark Okraku-Mantey

The 2014 Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, Shatta Wale, has stated on a number of occasions that he is immune to criticisms especially from those who don’t share his vision.

C.E.O of Slip Entertainment, who is also a renowned music producer, Mark Okraku-Mantey, however, does not believe the ‘Kakai’ hitmaker has developed a thick skin to deal with unfavourable comments.

Contributing to the discussion on the media’s frequent criticism of Ghanaian artistes on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM on Saturday, the music producer said Shatta Wale is unable to contain criticisms but is rather fast to slam others.

“Have you noticed that Shatta Wale cannot take jabs but he thinks he is free to throw? Have you noticed that?’ he asked the host of the show, Naa Ashorkor.

Mark Okraku-Mantey added that Shatta Wale’s response to jabs thrown at him clearly indicates his inability to deal with criticisms.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen his reaction to jabs…You live in a glass house and you decide to throw stones,” he continued.

The C.E.O of Slip Entertainment maintains that Shatta Wale gets excessively emotional when he gets slammed by others in the industry but seems to be quick in attacking other personalities.

Mark Okraku-Mantey also took the opportunity to explain why he said he pities Shatta Wale in an interview he granted on Hitz FM.

“Peter Tosh said that you won’t plant pepper and reap cassava. For me, every step that he is taking will give him a total,” Mark Okraku-Mantey stressed.

“The total will come one day…I can only pity him because where I can from you don’t insult an adult. If he decides to insult me, it is his right, it is his prerogative,” he continued.

Shatta Wale has dominated the airwaves in the past and continues to do so with his public utterances.

Personalities who have been on the receiving end of the Dancehall artiste’s venom include musicians Tic Tac, Wizkid, Timaya, Patoranking, the C.E.O of Charterhouse Ghana, Iyiola Ayoade, as well as Mark Okraku-Mantey. - Myjoyonline.com