Obibini Releases ‘Gogo Woho’ ft Dave Maestro

Zylofon Music’s Obibini is out with another tune he calls “Gogo Woho”.

This is the 3rd commercial song by the budding rapper Obibini since signing onto his new record label alongside two mixtapes.

The “Lemme Know” hit maker features highlife singer Dave Maestro on this banger which was produced by Skinny Willis.

Visuals for the single will be out this week.

Obibini has been in the studio putting in work and is looking to make a huge statement in the music scene this year and beyond.

Check out “Gogo Woho”

https://soundcloud.com/user-637278220/gogo-woho-ft-dave-maestro-prod-by-skinny-willis

https://audiomack.com/song/obibini/gogo-woho-ft-dave-maestro-prod-by-skinny-willis