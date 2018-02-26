King Promise Turns Up 6 Hours Late For Event Organized To Honour Him

Singer King Promise, shocked many over the weekend when he showed up six hours late for an event that was meant to celebrate him.

The Event Guide magazine organized the event to celebrate the 'Oh Yeah' singer as the face of the February issue on Saturday night, at the Champs Bar & Grill at Paloma.

The event was advertised to start at 8:30 pm but to the dismay of guests, the singer showed up at 2:30 am on Sunday.

Organisers were forced to change the event from the scheduled 8:30 pm to 12 midnight but King Promise still failed to show up.

Reggie Rockstone and Panji Anoff, who also used the occasion to celebrate his birthday, had to leave after waiting for hours for the 'Selfish' singer.

According to Hitz FM's reporter Noella Kharyne Yalley, the singer eventually showed up after guests had left the venue and the organisers had put off the lights at the venue.

"They were even locking up the venue," she added.

The singer explained in an interview with Hitz FM that, "we had to rush here but unfortunately time was far gone".

He, however, did not explain further why he was late.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com