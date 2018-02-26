Stay Jay Headlines Perth Festival In Australia

Ghanaian Mutiple Award Winner Stay Jay has arrives in Australia to headline the Perth festival and also the Ghanas 61st anniversary concert in chevron Gradens in Perth which is organised by Perfect promotions also the Afrobeats festival an event that also features one of the greatest Ghanaian sensational diva JoJo Aboat.

The much anticipated show by the Australians that is the Perth festival and Ghana's independent party which will happen between 1st March till the end of the month.

Stay Jay became a household name in Ghana and across the continent with the song, ‘Shashe wowo’ from his debut studio album, Repetition' and among other great hits songs which has taking charge in many States and really earning the artiste lots of gigs across the world.

We must say that all has been good for Stay Jay in the year 2017 and 2018 with the sold out concert in france with Tecno and also in Belgium, germany, holland as well as The Liberia inauguration concert that filled up the whole miami beach in monrovia being a live example of a successful concert as well as the ongoing tour in Australia and america respectively.