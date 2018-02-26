Hiplife Artiste Rates Obrafour As Ghana's Timeless Musician

Hiplife artiste Sariki, born Mohammed Hadi, has spoken highly of legendary hiplife musician Obrafour, saying his style of music will forever live on.

According to him, “Obrafour’s style is unique and will never fade.”

His comments follow a recent deal to record a song with the 'Pae Mu Ka’ crooner, who, he believes, was born with music.

Sariki and Obrafour will later this year travel to the USA to record the song and shoot a video.

Sariki said he chose to collaborate with Obrafour because he loves his style. “Apart from him being an icon, he is the musician who best suites the song we are going to record in the states,” he indicated.

The song will be a blend of all Ghanaian languages with the objective to sell Ghanaian culture out there.

Obrafour, born Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, is undoubtedly one of most celebrated hiplife musicians.

His music appeals to both the young and old. His debut album, 'Pae Mu Ka’, in 1999 still remains one of the greatest albums of all time. - Daily Guide