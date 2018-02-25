I Meant No Harm With My New Song “sh*thole Country”

Barely 24hrs after the release of my new song “shithole country” I Had a call from my big brother Reggie Rockstone and he broke it down to me why I shouldn’t have used Donald trumps inexcusable rant about African Countries or his image to express my heart felt concerns about Africa and Ghana which I totally got the point after our conversation. It’s unfortunate how the the title and artwork might seem to support what Trump said, but it’s something I personally wouldn't want to be a part of and therefore in no certain terms will I want to endorse it.

I am an entertainer and a black revolutionist who doesn't seek to only entertain but also churn out good music towards the development of Ghana and Africa as a whole, it was in this vain that as a creative person I did "shithole country" to throw lights on the needful things as citizens and not rather waste our precious time on things that are of no national interest and help make Ghana our motherland a safe haven to be. I humbly apologize to any quarters that will feel hurt or offended by my reference to Trump’s comment. Long live Ghana and Africa