Mcbrown, Kinaata, Nero X, Koby Simple, Ministers, Lecturers etc to grace launch of B.i.G with Christian Morgan

Sympathisers and supporters of Christian Morgan in Cape Coast and beyond are gathering at Samrit Hotel in Cape Coast this Sunday (25 February, 2018) at 1pm to launch "Beat Invisible Glaucoma with Christian Morgan", a brain child of SpreadLove Home & Abroad to offer free eye screening and surgery for affected kids in Ghana.

The launch which is also to raise funds for the project is to be chaired by Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, Paramount Chief of Cape Coast traditional area.

"Beat Invisible Glaucoma with Christian Morgan" hoping to have a nationwide coverage rides on the wheels of a statement made by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Prez Akufo Addo in his State of Nation's Address (SONA) 2018, 'We Dare not Compromise on the Health of the Population.'

Expected personalities to grace the event of the 'Ebubro Nkosua' singer include friends he made during and after his participation in "TV3's Talented Kidz 8" including Nana Ama Mcbrown, Kofi Kinaata, Nero X, Koby Simple, Labour Minister Ignatius Awauh Baafour, Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan, Dir. of Center for International Education at University of Cape Coast Professor Rosemary Boohene amongst others.

Speaking to Spencer Kwabena Boateng Mensah - Godfather for Christian Morgan and founder of SpreadLove - he said 'there are many of Morgan's kind in the world that if stakeholders involve in national activities, will assist in the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and nation building and we are poised to discover and manage more, if we get support."

Spencer, also a TV3 broadcast journalist, after identifying problems through his humanitarian news reports, uses SpreadLove to find solutions to them; a move Morgan - whose 13th birthday coincides with the launch - is a beneficiary. By Joel Kwame Owusu Ansere|SpreadLove|Russia

