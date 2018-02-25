I Will Fight Charterhouse My Own Way, I Don't Need David Oscar--DKB

Comedian DKB has responded to David Oscar's allegation that he wanted him to attack event company Charterhouse in a documentary he is putting together.

According to DKB, if he truly needed someone to bash Charterhouse in his documentary, he wouldn't use David Oscar who quit comedy few years ago.

“If I want to attack Charter House, I wouldn't need irrelevant David Oscar to help me. He said he has retired from comedy to do music, so why would I need a musician to help fight for comedians? Truth is, I never wanted to attack Charter House, and rather I wanted to do a GH comedy episode of upcoming TV show, so that we celebrate comedy from the beginning,” he said.

DKB told Sammy Flex on Zylofon FM that even though he asked David to tell his story of how comedians suffered in the hands of Charter House, he did not categorically instruct him to insult the event firm.

“I told him not to mince his words, and if he would have to “bash” Charter House for the struggle they put comedians through, he should do so but in a very justifiable manner. On that episode, it would be myself, KSM and him [David Oscar]. He agreed to do it, only for me to hear on the radio that he is accusing me of calling him to go and attack Charter House on my behalf, why would I do that?”

He therefore apologized to David Oscar for inviting him to be part of a documentary that tells the story of what they have all been fighting for – Ghanaian comedy.

David Oscar had said on Okay FM on Wednesday 21st February, 2018 that he and DKB created fake accounts on social media to attack event company Charter House in the past but today the latter has a good relationship with the event firm and does not understand why he'd want him [David] to sully his image by doing a dirty job for DKB in his documentary.

“Are you not the self-imposed king of GH comedy, so why don't you fight them? You are friends with George Quaye, are you not? Although you and I, we teamed up to create anonymous accounts on tweeter to attack the likes of George Quaye, Nii Aryee Tagoe and others. They see you as a friend, don't they? I am sure they see you as a friend because you are the good guy and David Oscar is the bad guy. Now you are coming to me to go and attack Charter House but I said no! I won't do that. You are a hypocrite. Why don't you go and fight them yourself?”David Oscar said.

What engendered this controversy is a post David made on Facebook saying he was the best thing that had happened in Ghanaian stand-up comedy.

“Forget your kings, king – kongs, queens and self imposed monarchs. I am the best thing that happened to Ghanaian Stand up Comedy. Let any fellow who “can” claim otherwise, step up for a debate,” he wrote.

After ditching comedy for music and producing songs like 'Get there One Day,' 'Legal Tender,' 'Monalisa' and 'Rasta Love,' David Oscar says he had returned to comedy.

