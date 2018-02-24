Actress Rabby Bray And UAMP Foundation Make Donations to Two Schools

Ghanaian actress Ewurabena Bray, popularly known as Rabby Bray has in collaboration with UAMP Foundation made donations to two schools in Nyanyano-Kasoa.

Sponsored by Faytex Sanitary Pads and Office Pal, the actress made a donation of 1000 sanitary pads and boxes of stationery to St Mary's Anglican School and Methodist Basic School at Kasoa, in the Central Region of Ghana.

The actress who is also the face of Faytex Sanitary Pads used the opportunity to speak to over thousand young girls of the mentioned schools about menstrual hygiene and general motivation, needed to shape their journey through life.

This is the second of series of donations the actress and her sponsors intend to make across Ghana as part of her schools’ tour.

Check out the below photos…