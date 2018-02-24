Actress Emma Chambers dies at 53

British actress Emma Chambers has died aged 53, her agency has confirmed.

Known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC's The Vicar of Dibley, the Doncaster-born star also had roles in Notting Hill and the TV adaptation of Martin Chuzzlewit.

Her agency said Chambers, who died from natural causes on Wednesday evening, would be “greatly missed”.

It said: “Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many”.

Chambers is survived by her husband, fellow actor Ian Dunn.

She played the character of Alice Tinker, a village church verger, in The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007, alongside Dawn French in the title role.

In 1998, she won the British Comedy Award for best TV actress for her performance. The following year she appeared as Honey in Notting Hill, the younger sister of Hugh Grant's character, William Thacker. Chambers was known for playing Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, alongside Dawn French She was named best TV comedy actress in 1998 for her portrayal of Alice She appeared as Charity Pecksniff (right) in a BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens' Martin Chuzzlewit