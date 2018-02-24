I Buried Patapaa's 'One Corner' Song Because He Insulted Me-Kumchacha

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has revealed he buried Patapaa's 'One Corner' song because the musician publicly insulted him.

Late last year, the Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries disclosed he had buried the song on the instruction of God.

He told Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, he intentionally bought four of the CDs, prayed over them, anointed them with oil, dug a hole and buried them. The consequence he was certain, was the seeming reduction in the patronage of the song.

According to him, God spoke to him to put an end to all the nuisance going on in the country.

Speaking on the Saturday morning programme on Joy FM, Weekend City Show, Kumchacha accused Patapaa of insulting him publicly for condemning his song.

He did not see why the musician should be insolent towards him, for only pointing out his thoughts on the song.

He admitted he prayed against the song out of anger.

Aside the 'spiritual' attempt to get rid of the song, he is also reported to have expressed interest in heading to court to seek an injunction on the “One Corner” song.

He believes the song is destroying lives in the country.

Listen to Kumchacha on Joy FM:



Watch: One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty



