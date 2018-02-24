KSM To Retire From Comedy With Last Show

Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has hinted that he is preparing to hold his last comedy show before he finally bows out of stage comedy.

He told Graphic Showbiz that even though he admits his reign as the king of comedy is over, he needs to serve his fans one show before he exits.

“I am about to retire but that is after the last show left in me has been performed. I can't fizzle out just like that. I need to say a proper goodbye to my fans. When I take my curtain call and bow after that show, then I know my love affair with the stage is done,” he explained.

The show dubbed “KSM—The Final Curtain Call” is scheduled to come off in a few months.

The 61 year-old comedian also added that his final show will be characterized by the energy of the “youngest old man in GH on that day.”

According to KSM “it's not going to be just a show, it is going to be a memorable event.”

KSM staged his first play 'Mellow Madness' in 1977. In 1997, his one-man play, Saga of a Returnee shot him into the limelight.

He also disclosed he will soon be bowing out of his show, 'The KSM Show' which has been on TV since 2003.

“I am eventually going to pass on the hosting to a young brilliant talented guy. He is fascinating, and I can't think of a better replacement to take over from me,” he said.

However, the KSM is not totally leaving the screens. He will dedicate his time to full-time production of television content. - Showbiz