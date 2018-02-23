Tribute Song To Ebony Deserved No Air-waves -Kwaku Elliott

As Ghanaians still mourn their youngest female artist Ebony. Some female artists in Ghana hit the studio and did a tribute song for the late dancehall artist Ebony Reigns.

Female Artist such as Efya, Adina, Mzvee, Fela Luna And few other recorded and shot a video for the tribute song expressing their deepest condolences to the late Ebony’s family, some lyrics in the song include.

“I can’t believe no more Bony pon diz” which was a line in Mzvee‘s lyrics and also “Abrabo yi nanka me me woa oh” was the lyrics of Efya.

The tribute song was dubbed after the late Ebony’s home name 'NANA HEMAA'

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Elliott took to social media saying words from those artists were fake.

“Y’all actually came together to do a song for her? whilst y’all rejected her when she was alive?Fake y’all! F**k y’all chale.” He angrily said.

This is our problem as a nation and being Ghanaian per say , we take delight in praising the dead, never when Alive! Exploitation of the dead is a SIN! If I had my own way, that song will never get to the Air-waves! Shameful colleagues. Bow down your heads in Shame. Sad souls! Seek salvation and love one another! Shame!”

Source: ShowbiAfrika.com