Gospel Musician Set To Release Maiden Album

Gospel artiste Eva Kyerewaa Kingful will release her maiden album titled 'Destiny' in April this year.

Pre-orders for the eight-track album will kick off on March 20 on major digital service providers such as iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play Store, among others.

Eva Kingful came into the limelight when she released her hit single titled 'Adoye' sometime last year.

“I never knew that 'Adoye' was going to be a hit, the Holy Spirit inspired me to sing the song, and I thank God for the fame I derived from it,” she said.

Eva Kingful added that her focus is to win souls for the kingdom of God through her songs. As a result, she sings for churches and ministers for free.

The upcoming eight track album which features gospel music icons such as Obaapa Christy and Brother Sammy is another step in the development of her career since joining the arts industry some years ago.

The message of the eight-track album, according to her, is about the importance of the Cross for the remission of sins.

Some of the songs on the album are 'Me Hyebrei', 'Aseda', 'Adoye', among others.

Eva Kingful has shared the stage with great gospel musicians like Uncle Ato, Francis Adjei, Piesie Esther, Diana Hamilton and a host of others. -Daily Guide