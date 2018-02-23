Elikem & Pokello In Fresh Divorce Rumours

The marriage between former Big Brother Africa housemates, Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare, might have just hit the rocks, reported myjoyonline.com.

Rumours of their split intensified this month after Elikem posted a photo of a new ring with a caption to suggest that he will marry again.

The union between the two, after the Ghanaian actor's public proposal at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards, has been marred by controversies.

Elikem Kumordzie, who didn't have his wedding ring on during an interview on Joy News, won't confirm the split.

Rumours of their alleged divorce got prominence in the media in November 2017 after his wife, Pokello Nare, didn't wish him birthday on social media.

But Elikem's response to reports at the time was that his marriage is no one's business.

He said he owes no one an explanation when it comes to his marriage.

“Why are people dwelling on what is on social media… I don't understand why because there hasn't been a post where people will not want to jump into conclusion to say A, B or C. Secondly, I am not ready to spit out what's private at home out on air to say yes I am divorced or no I am not divorced so whether there is a divorce or not, I'm sure it is not anyone's business so to speak,” he told Joy News anchor MzGee back in November 2017.

Elikem and Pokello met in the Big Brother Africa House in 2013. Elikem proposed during Ghana Music Awards in 2014, they got married in 2015 and had a son they named Tristan later that year.

But currently, it's not clear if they are still together.