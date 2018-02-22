We Are Organizing A Special Event To Honour Ebony– Spyderlee Entertainment

Organizers of the People’s Celebrity Awards are set to hold an event in honor of the late Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony whose sad demise happened on the 8th of February 2018.

The late musician was adjudged ‘Favorite Female Musician of the Year’ at the 2017 edition of the awards which happened at Accra International Conference on December 30, 2017.

Chief Coordinator for the awards Mr. Edwin Adinkra speaking with Spyderlee Entertainment TV on Thursday February 22 revealed that regardless of the fact that Ebony’s management will be presented with a cash prize on behalf of their late artiste come February 28, they’re planning on putting together a concert to honor the musician.

“Ebony will definitely be given her prize. We’re going to talk with her management this week and give her the prize she deserves.”

“Her plaque and any other thing will be given to her management, if they decide to give it to the family; it’s their choice. Based on this sad event, we were going to wait and have a very big event to celebrate her after the funeral.”

“Unfortunately, some of the winners are impatient to receive their prizes so we will stick to 28th February as the presentation date but we will still have something special for Ebony.”

“On that day, there will be a significant amount of time for a specific thing to be done to remember her good works and subsequently organize a big event with the management and her family to at least console them,” he said.

Commenting on how his team reacted to the bad news, Edwin responded, ‘it’s quite sad. I broke down. My assistant Chris Koney same… we’ve not healed but hey, God knows best"