Top Actress Reveals Plans To Have Her Body ‘Changed’ After Birth

Ghanaian actress, Moesha Budding has indicated that she will undergo Liposuction after having babies in order to get rid of the accumulated fat.

The actress made this known on The Late Afternoon Show with Berla Mundi on GhOne TV on Monday when she was asked whether she had already undergone the procedure as rumor had it.

Moesha insisted that her curvy figure was acquired through 3 years of waist training and detox and not liposuction like it was widely believed.

She however was quick to add that it she would consider the procedure after having babies.

