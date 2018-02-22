Counselor Lutterodt Fires Afia Schwarzenegger; Say She Is Struggling To Get Father For Her Kids

There seems to be a fierce tussle between self-acclaimed marriage counselor, George Lutterodt and actress Afia Schwarzenegger.

This follows counselor Lutterodt’s infamous comment about Ebony Reigns, when he referred to the late dancehal artiste as a “burden to society”.

But there is a new twist to their ‘fight’.

Afia Schwarzenegger, according to a report by Zionfelix.com, had stated that “marriage is a good thing and a blessing, however, so is divorce.”

This relationship talk by Afia seems to have gone wrong with the counselor who did not spare her castigation.

According to Lutterodt, Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, is a ‘joke’ to have made such a comment.

He added that from all indications, Afia is struggling to get a man to father her three children, hence her ‘unfortunate’ comments.

“You know that I admire Afia. She struggled to get a father figure for her kids and that one alone I want to applaud her for that.”

“That is why she went to Abrokwa and decided to keep him and feed him while it should be the reverse osmosis where a man is to be taking care of his woman,” Lutterodt said.

We know Afia Schwarzenegger as a ‘hard’ woman who would not rest when bitten until she bites back.

Therefore, she is sure to fire back at the counselor.

Modern Ghana Entertainment will follow this new interesting development and update its cherished readers.