Referring To God As 'Destiny Changer' Is Not Biblical - Nana Yaw Asare 'Warns' Gospel Musicians

Revered gospel artiste Nana Yaw Asare has said it is irritating for his colleagues in the industry to describe God as a destiny changer in their songs.

He said the phrase which has been implanted into the songs of many gospel musicians including Obaapa Christy, Jack Alolome in is “not biblical”.

In an interview with Joy News' MzGee, the renowned singer argued that God’s creation is perfect and without fault hence he cannot change a destiny.

“One particular word that I don’t want any gospel musician to use is ‘Awurade ye hybr3 sesafo’ (God is a destiny changer)”.

Though Nana Yaw Asare will not comment on whether some gospel artistes sing contrary to the Bible, he said “for me, these are the only words I have come across that is not biblical”

He urged his colleague to research and stick to words from the bible.

Myjoyonline.com