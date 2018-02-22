Kwabena Kwabena Stages Impressive Performance At 'Vitamilk Love Night Concert'

Last Friday, Kwabena Kwabena thrilled music lovers with impressive performances at this year's edition of Vitamilk annual musical event dubbed 'Vitamilk Love Night Concert' held at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra.

The event attracted a number of personalities in the music industry, fans of Kwabena Kwabena, some media persons, among others.

The celebrated highlife artiste got everyone singing and dancing to all his hit songs when he performed on stage. Those who could not dance were seen either humming or tapping their feet to the rhythmic tunes.

Backed by Kwame Yeboah and the Protégé Band, Kwabena Kwabena's performance was, without doubt, very thrilling. He gave his fans a feel of good Ghanaian highlife music.

The night was, indeed, one that will be remembered by music fans for a very long time to come.

He performed some of his popular hit songs such as 'Tuamudaa', 'Kyere Wo Do', 'Adansie', 'Aso', 'Bue Kwan', 'Mene Wuaa', 'Adult Music', among others.

The sold out concert also witnessed performances from legendary highlife artiste Pat Thomas, MzVee, Asantewaa and a host of others.

'Vitamilk Love Night' is an annual event organised by Kwabena Kwabena that gathers couples, loved ones and his cherished fans to a night of bliss, love, drama, quality music and dance to celebrate the month of love— sponsored by Vitamilk.- Daily Guide