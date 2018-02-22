Zylofon Cash: Pornographic Contents Will Not Be Accepted – Sammy Flex

Head of Communications at Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah widely known as Sammy Flex has warned that, nude or pornographic contents are unacceptable on the recently activated “My Zylofon Dream” platform.

The new product which was activated last Friday, 16th February, 2018 at the headquarters of Zylofon Media, East Legon, offers a unique platform to members of the creative arts industry to monetize their works.

Speaking to the media at the officially activation ceremony, Sammy Flex cautioned that “there’s no room for explicit contents. We will not accept it on our platform”, he stressed.

He admonished the creative arts industry to embrace the new innovation and earn extra money for their works.

According to him, higher viewership attracts more royalties.

The My Zylofon Dream (Zylofon Cash) initiative, forms part of Zylofon Media’s agenda to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers.

Currently, over 5,000 have already signed up for My Zylofon Dream.

HOW MY ZYLOFON DREAM WORKS

To successfully sign up for My Zylofon Dream, first visit www.zylofonmedia.com then click my zylofon dream tab clearly displayed on site. This takes you to where you can sign up for My Zylofon Dream. Click the sign-up button and provide your details.

HOW TO UPLOAD CONTENT

Walk into any zylofon office dotted across the country and purchase a scratch card for 300 cedis, sign in to your account and choose the desired category where you want to upload your content. Each card purchased allows users to upload 3 content at any time in any of the art categories provided.

Maximum file size users can upload is 2 gig and will be paid 0.02 passes per every interaction on the site.

Clive Kwame Ofosuhene, IT coordinator, Zylofon Dream, revealed that although the site is not hack proof, security measures have been put in place to protect the subscriber's interest.