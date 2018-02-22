Vlisco Unveils New Collection In Accra

Vlisco, designer and manufacturer of specially crafted wax hollandais, supper-wax and java fabrics, has introduced its latest capsule collection at its flagship store at the Accra mall.

The international luxury high-end fashion brand working with gifted Ghanaian fashion designer, Samsons Kreations, showcased the creativity that comes with the new collection to the media and patrons in a brief ceremony.

The collection dubbed 'Samsons Kreations for Vlisco Capsule Collection' highlighted the theme which emphasizes 'new beginnings, bringing out the best in you'.

Speaking with NEWS-ONE after the event, Samson Gator Amoah, creative director of Samsons Kreation, expressed delight at having to work on the new collection, which he believes will catch the eye of good quality fabric lovers, including the youth.

He explained that his inspiration for his design which cuts across all aspects of social events is from the peacock which stands out and shows exceptionality.

Mr Amoah said the colours of the fabrics and the motives of the designs make it possible for it to be worn at any time and to any place and is suitable for those who despite their nature of work still want to be dressed in African prints.

Vlisco's Marketing Director, Stephen Badu, added that the designs and colour combinations for him are a reflection of the brand’s desire to make people stand out.

He said Samson's uniqueness informed their decision to collaborate with him in unveiling the new Vlisco capsule collection.

“Samson has, over the years, proved to be one of the most creative fashion designers in Ghana and we are privileged to be associated with his brand,” Mr Badu hinted.

The new collection and exclusive styles by Samson Kreation will be available at the Vlisco store in the Accra Mall from February 19 to April 30, 2018. - Daily Guide