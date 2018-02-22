Actress Khareema Aguiar 'Attacks' Media Over Husband-Snatching Reports

Actress Khareema Aguiar has registered her displeasure over what she described as “senseless news” items taking over important issues in Ghana's entertainment media space.

According to her, the media has lost it on its responsibilities to help build a vibrant entertainment industry.

“Instead of setting agenda that would lead to improving the industry, media houses are rather busy following irrelevant leads for traffic,” she said.

Khareema's rant comes on the heels of reports this week that she is snatching the husband of a woman called Adwoa Sam.

Adwoa Sam, in a private chat with a Ghanacelebrities.com reporter, didn't want her name to be mentioned in the media, though she was the very person pushing for the 'husband snatching' story.

She gave Khareema a one-week ultimatum to “end seeing her husband or else her juju wouldn't be able to safeguard her from what's coming her way.”

The name of the husband in question was only given as Gershon, making observers wonder as to who is really snatching whose husband.

Khareema has been since 2013 been seeing one Gershon Koffie, a Canada-based Ghanaian midfielder, and they even have a child together. This got tongues wagging as to whether it is the same Gershon that Adwoa Sam is referring to.

But Khareema doesn't find the issue worth talking about in the media space because she thinks there are important issues to talk about.

She has since been turning down interview requests from respected media houses.

She pointed out that when she premiered her documentary film titled 'Edwene' on Valentine's Day under her Khareema Aguiar Foundation Aged (KAFA) to raise funds to support build a home for the aged in society, most media houses didn't support her cause.

She thinks the media is too focused on negativity and giving attention to “senseless news”.

“So I'm here thinking. Before my Edwene premiere, no media house gave me audience to talk about touching lives or changing perceptions but today all they wanna do is to grant me an interview about someone claiming the irrelevant … ya'all should do the right things and support good not negative…"

"Our industry is struggling because of these, people have their reputations to protect so stop giving ears to senseless news and work for good not for traffic. Talk about 'Edwene', talk about KAFA HOME PROJECT, talk about Khareema supporting the aged since 2010,” she said in an Instagram post yesterday." - Daily Guide