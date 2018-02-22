Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Exposes Counselor Lutterodt’s Reason For Being Controversial

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that Counselor Lutterodt makes his weird and controversial statements for a reason.

In an interview with Hit FM, Maurice Ampaw said Lutterodt confided in him sometime back that he himself does not believe in many of his controversial comments.

He disclosed further that Lutterodt makes those statements just to stay relevant in the entertainment industry.

Lutterodt is known for making outrageous and incredible statements regarding marriage and relationship.

In fact, some of his pronouncements are questionable, even though he claims to be a pastor and an ordained marriage counselor.

Sometimes, his comments spark public reactions and some people even go to the extent of heaping insults on his personality, but still Lutterodt goes unperturbed.

However, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has finally blown his cover, revealing that Lutterodt aims as being called a celebrity, and that is his reason for going extremely controversial.

Ampaw added that he personally does not take Lutterodt serious with some of his statements, and that he only sees him as an actor, in effect, a “comedian”.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw added however, that some of counselor Lutterodt’s pronouncements have some degree of truth and sense in them.