Lilwin’s Management Runs To Mallams, Pastors, To ‘Cancel’ His Death Prophecy

Information reaching Modern Ghana Entertainment has it that Kumawood superstar, Nkansah Lilwin and his management team have responded to the death prophecies over him.

The actor and his team, have as a matter of urgency, acted swiftly to cancel such heart-stopping prophecy.

Lilwin’s manager, Abdul Razak, says even though the actor and his team do not like how the prophecy was delivered, they have taken the initiative on their own to pray over it.

“I believe in my religion so I’ve called my father; we have done the needful. I’m not scared, Kwadwo is not scared either, Razak said according to a report by Ghanaweb.com.

"We have informed Lilwin’s pastor, and they’ve prayed over it. My father, being a mallam, has also intervened,” Lilwin's manager disclosed.

This ‘prophecy’ which was published by Modern Ghana Entertainment yesterday, was made by Prophet Michael Kojo Poku of Fire Time Prayer Ministry.

According to him, during a preaching time in his church, God revealed to him that Lilwin would die soon.

He added that until the actor sees him for a powerful deliverance session, the death would not be averted.

But Lilwin’s manager has criticized the self-acclaimed prophet for how he went about the prophecy.

The manager believes that such so-called revelations are serious, therefore deserve to be treated as confidential matters rather than public announcement.

He has threatened that Lilwin and his management team may take up legal actions against self-acclaimed prophets who may engage in such acts the next time.