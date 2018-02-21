MzVee Wows Massive Crowd In Nigeria With Sterling Musical Performance

MzVee staged a brilliant live musical performance at the maiden edition of the Aitoo/Nigerian Football Federation Awards held at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, February 19.

The Lynx Entertainment signee is the only Ghanaian who performed at the event, which was graced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, top officials of the Lagos State government, among other dignitaries.

Gifted and talented, not only in singing but also dancing, MzVee exhibited her creative skill which dazzled the audience. She performed some of her hit songs including rewind among others.

MzVee was later joined on stage by Nigerian dancehall artiste Patoranking to perform their collaboration titled 'Sing My Name' on the night.

Other performers on the night were Tiwa Savage, Simi, Kiss Daniel, Reekado Banks and Falz.

Present also at the awards were NFF President Amaju Pinnick, First Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi, FIFA Secretary General Fatima Samoura, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, MzVee is popular for many hits songs like 'Bokor Bokor', 'Abofra' and 'Hold Me Now'.

She has worked with top artistes like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Richie Mensah, Efya, Didier Awadi, Pappy Kojo, MI Abaga and a host of others.

MzVee is also a two-time BET honouree and recipient of several other laurels, including VGMA for unsung artiste of the year (2014), best new artiste of the year (2015), best female vocalist of the year (2016), GMH best female artiste honour (2016), among others. - Beatwaves