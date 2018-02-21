Jamie Foxx Walks Off Live Interview

Jamie Foxx walked off a live ESPN broadcast after he was asked about his relationship with Katie Holmes.

The actor, 50, who was preparing to play in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, was interviewed by SportsCenter's Michael Smith but it didn't end on a great note.

Smith touched on photos that surfaced of Foxx and Holmes playing basketball together on Valentine's Day, saying, “I know you've prepared and I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?”

Foxx immediately reached for his headphones and stood up, smiling off camera as he refused to answer the question. An assistant helped him take off the microphone clip and Foxx walked away heading toward the basketball court.

“Uh oh, did we lose him?” Smith said as Foxx was seen beginning to stretch out on the court. “Oh, he ready to go, he ready to hoop.”

While the Oscar winner didn't answer the question, he appeared to be in a good mood before the game as he stood on the court with Justin Bieber.

“I'm ready-made, all you gotta do is add water,” he told an ESPN reporter on the court. “They're ready to pour some water on me and I'm ready to rock!”

He walked away as he started dancing on the court, while the reporter asked Bieber if he had any last words before the game.

“Let's have some fun out there!” the 23-year-old said.

The Valentine's Day outing marks a rare public appearance for the couple who like to keep things extremely private.

–People.com