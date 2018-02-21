Zylofon To Sign NewSkool Hip-Hop King SK BOSS?

It appears the year has started well for the NewSkool hiphop King SK BOSS.

The Artiste SK. BOSS whose single LOVE OVER HATE (LOH) will be released on 1st of March 2018 is already In touch with a couple of music labels. One of these giants likely to make a move is Zylofon Media.

According to his management, a lot of offers are coming due to his unique style of international standards of music.

"We are not desperate to ink with any label who can offer only cash but a positive label with a good team and strong will to take hiphop from Ghana to the international level."

As a Hiphop rap act, he is known to combine strong flow, lyrical power, swag, with his brand and looks.

SK BOSS is a close pal of Ghana's hiphop legend Tinny Aletse Nii Addo...

Watch a short video of them recording and tell you what, do not be surprised if Zylofon gets his signature.



