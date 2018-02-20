Nigeria's Child Comedienne Emmanuella, Goes International; Lands Disney Movie Role

Popular Nigerian child comedienne Emmanuella Samuel has announced that she is to feature in a Walt Disney project.

The seven-year-old broke the news to her fans on her Instagram account, posting a picture of herself on set.

The comedienne who has put smiles on the faces of millions of fans around the world, then went on to crack a joke about her costume.

She had posted on Saturday, “Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.”

In her characteristic hilarious manner, Emmanuella also appeals to the officials in Disney’s costume department to “please package me well.”

It, however, appears that she doesn’t know the Disney character she will be playing yet, as she notes in the IG post, “Worris dis? What character am I playing today? Ngkbeke in America?”

Emmanuella stars as one of the characters in a hugely successful comedy channel on YouTube, Mark Angel Comedy.

Many congratulated her on social media, with Nigerians particularly calling the Disney project a stamp of approval that should silence all who doubted her talent. - Africanews.com