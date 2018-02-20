Prince David Osei Reveals How A 'Close' Friend Tried To Poison Him

But for the timely intervention of a waiter, the country would have mourned the death of one of its fine actors, Prince David Osei in December last year.

The actor has revealed that but for the God sent intervention of the waiter, he would have been poisoned by a trusted friend.

Without giving the name of the waiter or venue of the incident, Prince David Osei disclosed in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill that he was left speechless.

“I was trying to hang out with some folks and I felt I was cool with them because I felt we were friends and we were hanging. Unknowingly, someone had the intention of poisoning my drink and I didn’t see it. It was the waiter who saw it and called me out,” he revealed.

“So when he called me, I didn’t really get it…he told me ‘be careful don’t drink anything on the table’ and I was like why. Then he said he can’t tell me” but later revealed that somebody had put something in my drink," he added.

The waiter, according to him, offered him something else to drink because he saw the person introduce the poison into the drink through his fingernail.

“I begged him [but] he said it was against the work ethic,” to reveal the identity of the person.

The actor, who strongly believed that the person tried to kill him out of jealousy, urged people to work on their talent and not be envious of others.- Myjoyonline.com