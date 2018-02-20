Emelia Arthur Promotes Made-In-Ghana Products

Emelia Arthur, who is also the ambassador for made-in-Ghana campaign project, will embark on a float to some major market places, business centres and some selected schools in the capital to promote locally-made products.

The float will kick off on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and end on March 6. It will also be used to promote the upcoming Ghana International Trade Fair, which will take place from February 29 and end on March 7, 2018.

According to a statement issued in Accra by her management, the made-in-Ghana campaign ambassador will stop at vantage points to perform for her teeming fans and interact with prospective and potential consumers and explain to them the need to patronise locally-made products.

Before the float, the gospel artiste will visit some media houses to disseminate messages on made-in-Ghana products and the need to participate in the fair, which has over 6,000 indigenous and international exhibitors attending.

According to the gospel artiste, manufacturing industries in the country cannot thrive “when we, local consumers, do not buy made-in-Ghana goods.”

She added that there must be sensitisation to change the mindsets of Ghanaians who believe that imported goods are of better quality.

“When we patronise made-in-Ghana products, we create jobs for our youth and help boost the economy,” Emelia Arthur underscored.

She pointed out that her street tour is to awaken dormant producers and manufacturers to heed to the call of exhibiting their wares at the Trade Fair Centre when it is officially opened by President Nana Akufo-Addo. -Beatwaves