Ko-Jo Cue & Shaker Hit Big With ‘Up & Awake’ 

BBnZ Live artistes — Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker— have since Monday been receiving thumps up for their latest music video for the song titled 'Up & Awake' featuring Kwesi Arthur.

The video highlights images of the days of slavery and white supremacy to mark the Black History Month.

It was also released not long after reports of slavery activities in Libya.

The song for the video is the two rappers’ third single off their upcoming 'Pen & Paper' album.

Interestingly, the video which was directed by Esianyo Kumodzi is currently garnering a lot of attention on social media.

Music fans described it as an incredibly amazing video and it is different from the usual Ghanaian music videos.

“Up and Awake video is incredibly dope. We as Africans can never forget about the slave trade. Big ups to @KOJO_Cue and the whole team. Very impressive,” a fan, @kathiejones1, said on Twitter.

The song highlights the struggles of the dynamic rappers on the song.

It talks about getting out of oppression and risking everything to enjoy freedom even though it looks like an impossibility.

All three musicians — Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue and Kwesi— brought their talents to bear on the song and the video.

The video is an unusual Ghanaian music video filled with deep and heavy emotions. The theme for the song merged with the concept of the video.-Beatwaves